Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.89

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.89 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.90 ($0.01), with a volume of 793358 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.85 ($0.01).
Wishbone Gold Trading Down 13.2 %
The stock has a market cap of £2.23 million, a PE ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.20.
About Wishbone Gold
Wishbone Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gold production and trading activities in Australia. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and other metals. The company's projects include the Red Setter and Cottesloe projects located in the Patersons Range region of Western Australia; and the White Mountain project located in Queensland.
