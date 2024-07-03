Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the three research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WOR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

Get Worthington Enterprises alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on WOR

Insider Transactions at Worthington Enterprises

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Worthington Enterprises

In other news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Worthington Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $61,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,688 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WOR. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Worthington Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Worthington Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 60,700.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Enterprises Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $45.18 on Friday. Worthington Enterprises has a 1 year low of $36.29 and a 1 year high of $69.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.02 and a 200 day moving average of $57.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

About Worthington Enterprises

(Get Free Report

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.