Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) COO Peter Goguen Sells 940 Shares

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) COO Peter Goguen sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $11,054.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 194,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,285,497.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Peter Goguen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, Peter Goguen sold 986 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $12,374.30.

On Thursday, April 4th, Peter Goguen sold 940 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $17,042.20.

XMTR stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.73. The company had a trading volume of 262,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,178. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average of $22.20. Xometry, Inc. has a one year low of $11.08 and a one year high of $38.74. The stock has a market cap of $541.03 million, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $122.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.00 million. Research analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the 4th quarter worth $21,165,000. Sylebra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xometry by 1,005.3% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 644,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after buying an additional 585,971 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xometry by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,270,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,461,000 after buying an additional 217,939 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xometry by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,773,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,077,000 after buying an additional 161,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xometry during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,972,000. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XMTR. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Xometry from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Xometry in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Xometry from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Xometry from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.71.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

