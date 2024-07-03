Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.66 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF comprises about 1.1% of Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPH traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.58. 31,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,998. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.44. The stock has a market cap of $945.67 million, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $31.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

