Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 84 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of VTI traded up $1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $270.68. 1,948,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,060,315. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.23. The stock has a market cap of $406.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $270.90.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

