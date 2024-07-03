Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,159 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 5.3% of Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 37,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trademark Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $669,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VIG stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.51. 460,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.37. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $186.30.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.