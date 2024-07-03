YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.73.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $20.00 to $22.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

YPF stock opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.28. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $24.76.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.68. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a positive return on equity of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth about $171,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company's downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

