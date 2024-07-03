Zentek (CVE:ZEN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.59

Zentek Ltd. (CVE:ZEN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.59 and traded as low as C$1.39. Zentek shares last traded at C$1.39, with a volume of 3,445 shares.
Zentek Trading Down 2.2 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$137.03 million, a PE ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68.
Zentek Company Profile
Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compound.
