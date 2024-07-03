Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Trading Up 1.4%

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $200.36 and last traded at $199.40. Approximately 451,408 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,252,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $196.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZS shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (down from $290.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Zscaler from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp upgraded Zscaler from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $258.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.21.

Zscaler Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of -390.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.55 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total transaction of $1,414,313.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,148,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,961,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,307,000 after buying an additional 118,002 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,683,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 619,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,294,000 after buying an additional 102,616 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,599,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 412,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,297,000 after buying an additional 65,980 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

