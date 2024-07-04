10,073 Shares in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV) Purchased by Core Wealth Partners LLC

Core Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LGOV. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 28,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 104,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000.

NYSEARCA LGOV traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,611. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.22. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $22.75.

About First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

