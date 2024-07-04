11,213 Shares in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Purchased by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 796.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 78,605 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,809,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,700,000 after buying an additional 1,430,149 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management raised its position in Gates Industrial by 10.8% during the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 174,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Gates Industrial by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,613,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,490,000 after purchasing an additional 624,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Gates Industrial by 8.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,602,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,265,000 after purchasing an additional 620,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Gates Industrial Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Gates Industrial stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,187,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.53. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $17.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $862.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GTES

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 20,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $328,641,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,733.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Profile

(Free Report)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.