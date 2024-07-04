155 Shares in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Bought by Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 155 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth $70,990,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 10.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,126,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $369,965,000 after purchasing an additional 103,107 shares in the last quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,864,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,367,000. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 154,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 15,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,771,000 after buying an additional 15,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,875.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,450.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,017.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at MicroStrategy

In other MicroStrategy news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,657.49, for a total value of $1,140,353.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,353.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,856 shares of company stock valued at $42,901,781. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

Shares of MSTR stock traded down $18.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,302.09. The company had a trading volume of 665,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,449.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,142.15. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $307.11 and a one year high of $1,999.99. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of -194.34 and a beta of 3.11.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $115.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.80 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%.

MicroStrategy Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

