2,050 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Acquired by Tran Capital Management L.P.

Tran Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Well Done LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 14,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 315.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $201.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,167,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,198,252. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $211.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.89.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

