2,451 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Bought by Park Edge Advisors LLC

Park Edge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,451 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 418,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,652,000 after buying an additional 13,579 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $532,000. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at $297,328.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,114,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,069,581. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.95. The company has a market capitalization of $78.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $99.08.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CL. Citigroup raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Argus lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.83.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

