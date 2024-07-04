3,469 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Purchased by American National Bank & Trust Co. VA

American National Bank & Trust Co. VA purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,684,899,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 141,160.9% during the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,613,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,664,521,000 after buying an additional 5,609,736 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 10,702.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,174,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $644,739,000 after buying an additional 2,154,297 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,347,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,178,474,000 after buying an additional 987,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 552.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 791,639 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $234,729,000 after buying an additional 670,261 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $302.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.89.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $250.00. 2,026,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,639,543. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $261.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.32. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,593 shares of company stock worth $1,472,518 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.