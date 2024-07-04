598 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Purchased by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 685,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798 shares during the last quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.6% during the third quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV now owns 740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 284.2% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 11,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 23.7% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIA traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $392.83. 2,319,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,360,951. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $323.21 and a one year high of $400.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $389.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.00.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

