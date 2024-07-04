8,942 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Acquired by American National Bank & Trust Co. VA

American National Bank & Trust Co. VA purchased a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ELV. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ELV traded down $5.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $530.39. 656,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,063. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $534.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $510.00. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $550.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $123.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.46 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ELV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Baird R W raised shares of Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.36.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

