9,514 Shares in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Purchased by Park Edge Advisors LLC

Park Edge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 895.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:IEI traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.40. 878,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,966. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.46. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.45 and a twelve month high of $117.79.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3012 per share. This represents a $3.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

