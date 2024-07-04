Aavegotchi One Day Volume Tops $6.51 Million (GHST)

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. During the last week, Aavegotchi has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Aavegotchi token can currently be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00001887 BTC on major exchanges. Aavegotchi has a market capitalization of $56.81 million and $6.51 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Aavegotchi Token Profile
Aavegotchi was first traded on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 52,747,803 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,747,801 tokens. Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com. The Reddit community for Aavegotchi is https://reddit.com/r/aavegotchi.
Buying and Selling Aavegotchi
