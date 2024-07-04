Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Position Lifted by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,451 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 4,677 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 10.5% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $5,277,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 32.7% during the first quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 73,651 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,371,000 after purchasing an additional 18,131 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 47,294 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.33. 2,017,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,739,068. The company has a market cap of $178.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $89.67 and a 52 week high of $121.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

In other news, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $1,055,843.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,928.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $2,428,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,530,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,843.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,928.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.18.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

