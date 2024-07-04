Abundance Wealth Counselors Boosts Stock Holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Free Report) by 62.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,728 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors owned approximately 0.11% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPMT. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 676.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 9,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 51.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 27,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $83,243.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 121,066 shares in the company, valued at $372,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

GPMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

GPMT stock opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.53. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $6.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.66%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

