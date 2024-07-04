Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 1st. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Acasti Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.29) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Acasti Pharma’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.64 EPS.
Acasti Pharma Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ ACST opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. Acasti Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $3.84. The firm has a market cap of $27.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.95.
Acasti Pharma Company Profile
Acasti Pharma Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for rare and orphan diseases in Canada. The company's lead product candidate is the GTX-104, an intravenous infusion to treat subarachnoid hemorrhage. It also develops GTX-102, an oral mucosal spray for the treatment of ataxia-telangiectasia; and GTX-101, a topical bioadhesive film-forming bupivacaine spray for postherpetic neuralgia.
