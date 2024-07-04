Accel Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Accel Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFFD. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 29.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 48,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1,449.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 65.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 802,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,102,000 after purchasing an additional 316,438 shares in the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 120.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 9,191 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PFFD traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $19.75. 405,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,688. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.76. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $17.37 and a 1 year high of $20.43.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

