Accel Wealth Management Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management owned 0.49% of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 232,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,659,000 after purchasing an additional 59,590 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 935.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,978,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KCE traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $111.29. The company had a trading volume of 18,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,266. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $80.19 and a twelve month high of $113.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.58 million, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.09.

About SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

