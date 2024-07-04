Accel Wealth Management Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 67.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,061,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,221,955. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.34. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $99.70.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.