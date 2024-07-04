Accel Wealth Management Has $2.38 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.0% of Accel Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,830,000 after purchasing an additional 18,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $506.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,131,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,138,997. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $487.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $467.90. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $507.14. The firm has a market cap of $459.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

