Accel Wealth Management Has $5 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Accel Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 2.1% of Accel Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% in the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $160.47. 1,078,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,159,670. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $163.81.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

