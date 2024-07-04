Accel Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VPU. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2,772.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,871,000 after buying an additional 1,129,186 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3,923.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 381,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,344,000 after acquiring an additional 372,386 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 318,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,640,000 after acquiring an additional 35,520 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 311,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,649,000 after acquiring an additional 57,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,099 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VPU traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.33. The stock had a trading volume of 103,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,566. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $118.81 and a one year high of $158.07.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

