Accel Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Accel Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 10,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $202.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,166. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $204.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $172.75 and a 1-year high of $209.70.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

