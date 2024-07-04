Accel Wealth Management Purchases 6,554 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 100.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADM. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $419,279.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at $519,545.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.9 %

ADM traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,680,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,380,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $87.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.94 and its 200-day moving average is $61.02.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.26 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

