Accel Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 38,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,008,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in StoneCo by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 182,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 25,007 shares during the period. Finally, Squadra Investments Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. acquired a new position in StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STNE. Citigroup boosted their price objective on StoneCo from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on StoneCo from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on StoneCo from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on StoneCo from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

Shares of STNE traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,271,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,394,470. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.33.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. StoneCo had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $623.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.35 million. On average, analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

