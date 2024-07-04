Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Raised to “Neutral” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Adient from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Adient from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on Adient from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Adient from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Adient from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.67.

ADNT stock opened at $24.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Adient has a 1-year low of $24.22 and a 1-year high of $46.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.42.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. Adient had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Adient will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Carlin sold 4,207 shares of Adient stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $121,582.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,372.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adient during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Adient by 201.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adient in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Adient in the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

