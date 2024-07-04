Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,285 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invst LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.9% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,270 shares of company stock valued at $15,165,916. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $570.15. 1,664,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,552,269. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $433.97 and a one year high of $638.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $490.66 and a 200 day moving average of $534.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $653.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.67.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

