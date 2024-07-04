Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Position Lifted by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 45.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 8,357 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $163.90. 26,980,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,034,668. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.11 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The firm has a market cap of $264.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down previously from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

