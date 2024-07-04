Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $162.51 and last traded at $163.90. 26,980,906 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 48,034,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMD shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.83.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.78 and a 200-day moving average of $165.55. The firm has a market cap of $264.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.68.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,117 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 79,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,891,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,750 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

