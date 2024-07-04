Advisor Resource Council Cuts Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Advisor Resource Council trimmed its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 67.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,442 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in McKesson were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MCK traded down $1.48 on Thursday, hitting $583.35. The company had a trading volume of 313,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,046. The business has a 50 day moving average of $568.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $527.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $395.30 and a 12-month high of $612.17.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $590.47.

View Our Latest Report on MCK

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total transaction of $351,318.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,941.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total transaction of $351,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,941.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 789 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total transaction of $439,788.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,408,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,814 shares of company stock worth $14,511,649. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.