Advisor Resource Council Has $807,000 Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Advisor Resource Council lowered its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 85.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,153 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,285,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,637 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,460,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,762,000 after buying an additional 1,102,208 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,627,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,198,000 after buying an additional 112,072 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,235,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,322,000 after buying an additional 441,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,062,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,034,000 after buying an additional 572,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

MBB stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,286,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,398. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.94. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $94.55.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.3053 dividend. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

