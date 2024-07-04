Advisor Resource Council Increases Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

Advisor Resource Council lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council owned about 0.10% of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PTNQ. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 90,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 25,473 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,967,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTNQ traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $73.08. The stock had a trading volume of 33,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,149. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $60.27 and a 52-week high of $73.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.14 and a 200-day moving average of $68.21.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.