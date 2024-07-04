Advisor Resource Council Invests $238,000 in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PWV. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $222,000.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PWV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.16. 27,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,751. Invesco Large Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $43.93 and a 52-week high of $57.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.77. The company has a market capitalization of $891.39 million, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.69.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

