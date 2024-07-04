Advisor Resource Council Lowers Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Advisor Resource Council lowered its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 69.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,247 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,183 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Workday were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in Workday by 2,206.8% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 105,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,760,000 after purchasing an additional 100,873 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Workday by 16.1% during the first quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Workday by 0.4% during the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Workday by 6.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Workday by 2.1% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WDAY. UBS Group decreased their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Workday from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Workday from $316.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total value of $669,267.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,759,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total value of $669,267.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,759,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $17,403,193.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,658,209.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 518,830 shares of company stock valued at $121,906,588. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Trading Down 0.5 %

WDAY stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $225.55. 882,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,240,485. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.01 and a 1-year high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

