Advisor Resource Council Makes New $220,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Advisor Resource Council owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 222.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 281,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,667,000 after purchasing an additional 194,321 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 195,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,581 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 95,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 88,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 9,194 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EQWL stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,165. The company has a market cap of $638.00 million, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.66 and a 200-day moving average of $91.47. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $95.40.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

