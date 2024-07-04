Advisor Resource Council Purchases Shares of 10,900 Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,163,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,055,000 after purchasing an additional 559,038 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,123,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,001,000 after acquiring an additional 844,014 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,697,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,094,000 after purchasing an additional 652,798 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 210.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,894,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,236,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.45. 14,095,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,091,796. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day moving average is $16.10. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 2.68. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $19.74.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCL. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

