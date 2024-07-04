Advisor Resource Council Reduces Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Advisor Resource Council cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 64.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,243 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 1.1% of Advisor Resource Council’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evexia Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.6% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Ndwm LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $546,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $217.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,055,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,293,554. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $225.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.32.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

