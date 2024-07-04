Advisor Resource Council Sells 204,166 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Advisor Resource Council lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 89.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,166 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,622,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513,620 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $110,489,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 119,445.1% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,842 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,254,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,926,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

SPTL traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.23. 2,148,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,139,013. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.56. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $29.98.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.