Advisor Resource Council Sells 28,398 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Advisor Resource Council lessened its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 63.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,398 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Copart were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 100.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,512,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,201,821,000 after purchasing an additional 48,891,984 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Copart by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,419,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,049,551,000 after buying an additional 207,349 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Copart by 84.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,929,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $772,568,000 after buying an additional 8,205,757 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 79.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,359,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,666,881 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 102.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,725,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Copart stock traded down $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $53.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,265,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,617,671. The stock has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 1.27. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.41 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

