Advisor Resource Council Trims Stock Position in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW)

Advisor Resource Council cut its holdings in shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) by 72.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,438 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Stagwell were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,266,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,100 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell in the 4th quarter worth about $12,842,000. My Personal CFO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 1,333,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 807,505 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 733,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 345,669 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 372.7% in the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,467,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,239 shares during the period. 35.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Stagwell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Stagwell in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Stagwell in a report on Monday, June 24th. Benchmark raised their target price on Stagwell from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Stagwell from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.78.

NASDAQ:STGW traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.90. 240,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,049. Stagwell Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $8.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.38.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). Stagwell had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $670.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.45 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stagwell news, Director Bradley J. Gross sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

