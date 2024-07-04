AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF) Short Interest Down 6.0% in June

AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,324,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the May 31st total of 1,408,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
AEON Financial Service Stock Performance
AEOJF stock opened at $9.28 on Thursday. AEON Financial Service has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $9.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average of $9.03.
About AEON Financial Service
