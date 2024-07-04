AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF) Short Interest Down 6.0% in June

AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,324,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the May 31st total of 1,408,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

AEON Financial Service Stock Performance

AEOJF stock opened at $9.28 on Thursday. AEON Financial Service has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $9.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average of $9.03.

About AEON Financial Service

AEON Financial Service Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Japan. The company operates Retail, Solutions, China Area, Mekong Area, and Malay Area segments. It is involved in banking, short-term insurance, bank agency, ATM, housing and other loans, property leases, installment sales, life and non-life insurance agency, life insurance sales, loan purchases, credit card purchase contracts, collection and payment agency, credit card, and electronic money businesses, as well as bank and business management activities.

