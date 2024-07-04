Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Agile Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AGRX opened at $1.41 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.88. Agile Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.56.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Agile Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Agile Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 3.65% of Agile Therapeutics worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. It offers Twirla, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

