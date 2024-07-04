Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) CFO William David Wood III Sells 163 Shares

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) CFO William David Wood III sold 163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total value of $16,630.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,124,762.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ AGYS opened at $104.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 0.82. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.78 and a 1 year high of $105.00.
Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Agilysys had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 36.30%. The firm had revenue of $62.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGYS. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Agilysys from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. William Blair started coverage on Agilysys in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.33.
Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.
