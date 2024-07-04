Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) CFO William David Wood III Sells 163 Shares

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) CFO William David Wood III sold 163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total value of $16,630.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,124,762.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ AGYS opened at $104.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 0.82. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.78 and a 1 year high of $105.00.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Agilysys had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 36.30%. The firm had revenue of $62.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Agilysys by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. purchased a new position in Agilysys in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Agilysys by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 219,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,517,000 after buying an additional 16,180 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Agilysys by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 601,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,814,000 after buying an additional 369,780 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Agilysys by 346.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 22,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGYS. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Agilysys from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. William Blair started coverage on Agilysys in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.33.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

