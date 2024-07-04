Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 32.9% during the first quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.8% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 98,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,935,000 after buying an additional 11,194 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 20.6% during the first quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 6,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2,134.1% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 36,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,739,000 after buying an additional 34,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $2.00 on Thursday, reaching $253.00. 763,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,109,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $307.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $260.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

